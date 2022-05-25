Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,334. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

