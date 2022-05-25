SelfKey Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,833.41 or 1.00020095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.