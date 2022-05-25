Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Sempra stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sempra by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

