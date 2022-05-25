Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

