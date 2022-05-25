Sentinel (DVPN) Market Cap Reaches $10.94 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.94 million and $194,363.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,193,381,236 coins and its circulating supply is 8,892,472,644 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.