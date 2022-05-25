Sentinel Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

