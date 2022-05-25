ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $232,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW traded up $32.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.29. 3,246,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 411.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

