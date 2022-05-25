Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 61.28 Per Share

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 61.28 ($0.77) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SVT traded down GBX 80.83 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,067.18 ($38.60). The company had a trading volume of 105,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,064. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.69. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,439 ($30.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,057.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,936.28.

SVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

