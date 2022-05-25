SHAKE (SHAKE) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.22 or 0.57014294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00494700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008674 BTC.

About SHAKE

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app . SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

