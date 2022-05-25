Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 4.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 6,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,585,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.86.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 16,264.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 290,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

