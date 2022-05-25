Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Grows By 2,130.0%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 2,130.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OFSTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 43,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,497. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $150.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -129.89.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

