Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Drops By 79.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLNHP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,353. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

