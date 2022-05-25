Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 6,707 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

