Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,725,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.