Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,760,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,554,000 after buying an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 212,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after buying an additional 119,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 528,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,447,000 after buying an additional 85,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,455 shares of company stock worth $3,054,114. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

