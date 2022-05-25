Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 1,196 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

