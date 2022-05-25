Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 839 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

