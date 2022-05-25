Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,567 shares of company stock worth $8,697,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

