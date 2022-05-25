Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 127 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,238,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.