Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 969 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,373,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,496,000 after buying an additional 76,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after acquiring an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.