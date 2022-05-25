Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.45. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

