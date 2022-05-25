Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.
About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)
