SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 4.2%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 22,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 424,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $935.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.