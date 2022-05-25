SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to announce $2.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 150.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.91. 531,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

