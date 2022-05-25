Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 4.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKE. CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.
About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
