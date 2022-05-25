Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 4.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKE. CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 458,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 279.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

