SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 7.5% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.39. 64,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,443,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

