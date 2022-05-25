Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Shares Up 9%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNMRF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($5.00) to €4.75 ($5.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

