Snyder Capital Management L P Acquires 209,443 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,443 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises 1.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $69,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 2,580,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.