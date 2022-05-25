Snyder Capital Management L P Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Cognex were worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

