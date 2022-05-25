Snyder Capital Management L P Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alleghany by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $832.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

