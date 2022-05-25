Snyder Capital Management L P Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for about 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $91,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 115,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

