Snyder Capital Management L P Has $211.92 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,391 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises 5.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 1.13% of Entegris worth $211,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

