Snyder Capital Management L P Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.28% of First American Financial worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $59.43. 476,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,020. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

