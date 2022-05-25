Snyder Capital Management L P Has $27.44 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.41% of Valvoline worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

