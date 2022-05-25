Snyder Capital Management L P Has $42.61 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.01% of Sensient Technologies worth $42,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 173,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 598,774 shares of company stock valued at $50,172,350. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

