Snyder Capital Management L P Has $55.36 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.3% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $55,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,679. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

