Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Up 2.7%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,459,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,542,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.