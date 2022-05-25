Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.53. 2,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

