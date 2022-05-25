Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $17.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.62 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $265,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock worth $16,338,913. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

