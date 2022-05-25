SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

SPXC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SPX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

