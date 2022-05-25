SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.18

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 61532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($23.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,086.38.

Get SSE alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.