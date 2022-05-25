Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Down 1.2%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €47.45 ($50.48) and last traded at €47.45 ($50.48). Approximately 25,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.05 ($51.12).

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($88.30) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.62.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

