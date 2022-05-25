stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,174.46 or 0.50937401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.87 or 1.39161823 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

