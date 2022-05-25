Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.23 ($17.27) and last traded at €16.23 ($17.27). 1,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.25 ($18.35).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.00).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.