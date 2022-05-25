STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €35.58 ($37.85) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($22.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.53.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

