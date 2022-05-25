StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

