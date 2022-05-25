StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

