StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVV stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
