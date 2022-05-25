StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

