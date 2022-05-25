StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.