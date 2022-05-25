StockNews.com Downgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

OCFC opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

