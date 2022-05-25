StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

